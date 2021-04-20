FEMA-backed vaccination site at Valencia College offering 1st doses of Pfizer, again

ORLANDO, Fla. – The vaccination site at Valencia College West Campus is offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine again following the suspension of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week.

Heriberto Centeno and his wife went to the site on Tuesday to get their shots.

“In the beginning, I tell my wife we are going to take the Johnson & Johnson because it’s only one shot but after I hear in the news that six women got problems with blood clots, I decided well we are going to take Pfizer,” Centeno said.

Rick Sheafer, 70, got his first dose on Tuesday as well. Sheafer lives in Sanford and said he couldn’t get an appointment through pharmacies near his area.

“I tried getting into Publix because it’s down the street from me and I never could get in,” Sheafer said.

Orange County leaders said there’s a big drop in demand for the vaccine. On Monday, Mayor Jerry Demings said thousands of appointments are still available at the Orange County Convention Center.

“I’m not sure what has caused the apparent slowdown in the rate of people sign up to get vaccinated. But we’re going to do everything we can to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Demings said.

State officials said the federally-supported site at Valencia College will be able to administer up to 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

