Valencia College FEMA vaccination site resumes operations after short pause due to weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – There wasn’t a large turnout at Valencia College’s West Campus on Sunday, one of the area’s federally-run vaccination sites that resumed doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of 6:15 p.m., FDEM officials said 262 of an available 3,000 doses were administered.

The site paused its operations around 9:45 a.m. as rain moved through the area and reopened around 11 a.m.

Despite the pause, many people said they couldn’t wait to get vaccinated.

“It feels good,” said Darren Malmar, who received the vaccine. “It’s a great sense of relief.”

Malmar was among the hundreds on Sunday who got vaccine. Beginning on Sunday, it’s now being offered once again after an 11-day pause nationwide of the shot.

“I’m here with my 75-year old mother and it’s really a good sense of relief,” Malmar said.

Ray Mills, a 20-year-old cashier, was also happy to get vaccinated.