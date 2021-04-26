Mount Dora names new police chief

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The city of Mount Dora officially announced the appointment of its new police chief on Monday.

Interim Police Chief Brett Meade has been named as the new police chief for the city, according to a news release.

Interim City Manager Charles Revell appointed Meade on Friday, according to the release. Meade began serving as interim chief in July 2020, after it was announced that former Chief Robert Bell would be retiring in August.

Meade is the third new chief for the Mount Dora Police Department in three years after a string of issues within the police department.

In 2019, Mount Dora police Chief John O’Grady was relieved of duty after he was supposed to present an award to the couple who owns Las Palmas restaurant. Since a medical emergency kept the couple from attending, the chief allowed a Hispanic officer to accept the award on their behalf.

He reportedly said the officer should accept the award by saying, “Here, come take this, these are your people.”

The officer replied by saying she’s Puerto Rican and O’Grady said, “same thing,” according to the report. The officer described the situation in a hostile work complaint as offensive and humiliating.