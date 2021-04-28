81-year-old man seriously injured as golf cart hits concrete wall in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – An 81-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed a golf cart into a concrete wall in The Villages Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Records show the man was driving on a golf cart path on Buena Vista Boulevard near Bailey Trail around 1 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn into the underground tunnel portion of the golf cart path that runs beneath Buena Vista Boulevard.

Instead, the cart’s front right tire struck the curb and the impact of that crash sent the cart into the concrete wall for the underground tunnel, the crash report said.

The man hit the windshield and forward portions of the golf cart as a result of the crash, according to troopers.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in serious condition.