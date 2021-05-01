Authorities seek help identifying man found dead on I-95 exit ramp in Pompano Beach

Sketch of man who was found dead April 17 on I-95 in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office released a sketch Friday of a man whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach earlier this month in hopes that someone will be able to identify him.

The Florida Highway Patrol was notified about the body on April 17 after the victim was found lying on the northbound I-95 exit ramp near Atlantic Boulevard, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

According to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was a white or mixed-race man, who was 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.

The victim is believed to have been between the ages of 20 and 30, and he had short receding brown hair and a beard and mustache.

Medical examiner's office releases sketches of victim's tattoos. (Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office)

The medical examiner’s office also said that he had several tattoos, including an eye on the inside of the left arm, a smiley face on the inside of the left wrist, a skateboarder on the right thigh above the knee and a tree on the outside of his leg, near the ankle.

At the time of his death, the victim was wearing a Gap V-neck, turquoise T-shirt, light gray drawstring shorts under a pair of green American Rag cargo shorts and black Vans Old Skool shoes with a white strip. He was also wearing square clear stone earrings in both ears and a yellow metal bracelet on his left wrist.