Amway Center vaccine event aimed at making shots available to downtown residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – A COVID-19 vaccine event will be held at the Amway Center on May 13 to make shots more accessible to people living and working in downtown Orlando.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., signups can be found at this link.

The free shot will be available for anyone 18 or older interested in the Moderna vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health reports more than 133,000 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.

There has been a recent push to have COVID-19 vaccine events in downtown Orlando.

This past Sunday, 140 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered at the farmers market at Lake Eola.

This past Friday, 40 doses of the J&J vaccine were administered at The Beacham nightclub.