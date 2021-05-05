Apopka restaurant owner no longer requiring employees, customers to wear masks

A food server wearing a protective face mask waits on customers at the Parkshore Grill restaurant Monday, May 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Several restaurants are reopening with a 25% capacity as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka restaurant owner is no longer requiring staff or customers to wear masks inside his businesses following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order suspending all COVID-19 restrictions put in place by local governments.

Ed Conlan owns Beef O’Brady’s, Backroom Steakhouse, and Native Health and Juice Bar in Apopka.

Earlier this week he announced customers don’t have to wear masks inside his restaurants. He also lifted mask requirements for employees on Wednesday.

“Our employees always worn a mask up until this point where today we decided to repeal the decision for the employees to wear a mask while in the dining room,” Conlan said. “We still have a couple employees that feel more comfortable with that and that’s fine, but the majority of employees are glad not to have to wear a mask.”

Conlan said he decided to ditch the face coverings after DeSantis issued an executive order Monday suspending COVID-19 emergency orders across the state.

The restaurant owner said customers don’t have to wear masks either. He adds employees and guests can still choose to wear a face-covering if they want to.

“We understand individual responsibilities and decisions are what they’re all about,” Conlan said.

