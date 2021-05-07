60 grams of dynamite found on side of Winter Springs road, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla – Winter Springs police are trying to figure out who left dynamite on the side of a road.

Police said they were called on Friday morning about a suspicious device found near the intersection of State Road 419 and Golden Birch Lane. Investigators said the person who called 911 said that the casing on the device indicated that it was explosive.

Police closed off the roads and the surrounding area while bomb disposal crews inspected the device. Police said that team was able to determine that the device was approximately 60 grams of dynamite.

Crews were able to remove the dynamite from the area and “it was rendered safe,” according to a news release.

Police said they are now working to track down the owner of the dynamite so that officers can question them about how that explosive came to be on the side of the road.