Restaurant chain operator hiring at all Orlando-area locations, offering signing bonus

Landry's hosts a hiring event for all of its Orlando-area restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – Landry’s, which operates several chain restaurants among other hospitality businesses, is hosting a job fair Thursday looking to hire people for all of its Orlando-area restaurants.

The event comes as many restaurants are facing labor shortages both across the state and across the country.

The hiring event is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at 9150 International Drive.

The company said in a news release that it has a variety of positions available — including servers, hosts, bartenders, bussers, cooks and dishwashers — across all of its various franchises.

Those franchises include:

Saltgrass Steak House

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

The Palm

Joe’s Crab Shack

Landry’s Seafood House

Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Anyone hired at Thursday’s event is eligible for a $250 signing bonus, but the money is not paid upfront, according to the release — $100 will be given to the worker after 30 days of employment and the other $150 will be given after 90 days.

Candidates may complete an employment application online at www.landryscareers.com or by texting Landry’s to 77948 prior to the event, or may complete an application at the event. according to Landry’s.

The company did not say how many openings are available.