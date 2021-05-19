‘I am going to kill you:’ Man threatens woman after daughter hits her car, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man faces an assault charge after Melbourne police say he grabbed a woman’s throat after his daughter hit the victim’s car while the girl was riding her bike.

Travius Roberts, 38, was arrested Tuesday following the attack along Reverend Nathaniel L. Harris Street.

According to the arrest report, the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was driving slowly down the street when a girl on a bike went into the road and hit the back of the car. Police said the girl fell but was not badly hurt, just some minor scrapes. The victim said the girl and her sister grabbed the bike and ran into a nearby home.

Police said the victim watched as the girl’s mother came out of the home and attempted to speak to her about what happened, but the mother did not want to talk and drove off in another car. She would later tell police she was more concerned with getting her daughter to the hospital be checked out, according to the report.

As the victim waited for police to arrive, records show Roberts arrived at the scene of the accident and accused the victim of hitting his daughter with her car.

The victim told police Roberts grabbed her by the throat and shoved her up against her car.

The victim claims Roberts said, “You hit my daughter, I am going to kill you,”

Investigators said Roberts eventually let go and drove off. A witness backed up the victim’s account of the attack, according to the report.

In addition to the assault charge, Roberts faces a charge of battery on someone 65 or older.