Marion County Fire Rescue battling large brush fire in Florida Highlands

Florida firefighters working to contain multiple fires across the state

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in Marion County are working to contain a large brush fire in the southwest part of the county Friday evening.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials report the vegetation fire is in the Florida Highlands as of 5 p.m. The affected areas are near Southwest 155 Street and Southwest 80th Avenue.

The exact size of the fire was not released.

The brush fire comes as Florida Forest Service and crews in Brevard and Indian River counties continue to battle a 1,600-acre brush fire. The blaze forced emergency officials to close parts of Interstate 95 throughout most of the day Friday.

Most of the state is under a high fire threat as winds and dry conditions continue to present the opportunity for brush fires.

