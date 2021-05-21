Marion County Fire Rescue battling large brush fire in Florida Highlands

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in Marion County are working to contain a large brush fire in the southwest part of the county Friday evening.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials report the vegetation fire is in the Florida Highlands as of 5 p.m. The affected areas are near Southwest 155 Street and Southwest 80th Avenue.

[TRENDING: Fiancé arrested in tattoo worker’s homicide | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | ‘Smart cookie:’ Girl wiped slime on kidnapping suspect]

The exact size of the fire was not released.

Ad

The brush fire comes as Florida Forest Service and crews in Brevard and Indian River counties continue to battle a 1,600-acre brush fire. The blaze forced emergency officials to close parts of Interstate 95 throughout most of the day Friday.

Most of the state is under a high fire threat as winds and dry conditions continue to present the opportunity for brush fires.