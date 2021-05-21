Orange Blossom Trail shuts down for gas line leak

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange Blossom Trail shutdown Friday afternoon in both directions due to a gas line rupture, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to Lake Jessamine Drive and South OBT for a 4-inch gas line rupture around noon.

One area business was evacuated for the leak. Around 1 p.m., the fire rescue said OBT is closed in both directions.

TECO Energy was also on scene.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.