Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orange Blossom Trail shuts down for gas line leak

Gas line rupture at OBT, Lake Jessamine Drive

Emilee Speck
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
traffic
Traffic cones
Traffic cones (Pixabay)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange Blossom Trail shutdown Friday afternoon in both directions due to a gas line rupture, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to Lake Jessamine Drive and South OBT for a 4-inch gas line rupture around noon.

[TRENDING: Fiancé arrested in tattoo worker’s homicide | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | ‘Smart cookie:’ Girl wiped slime on kidnapping suspect]

One area business was evacuated for the leak. Around 1 p.m., the fire rescue said OBT is closed in both directions.

TECO Energy was also on scene.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: