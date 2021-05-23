Florida reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases as US overall sees low levels of cases

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won't be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. is seeing low rates of new COVID-19 cases that have not been since since June of last year, according to the Associated Press.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 this week across the country. The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases have not been this low since June 18, 2020.

[TRENDING: 80 girls’ yearbook photos edited by Florida high school employee | Nearly naked Fla. woman leads police on chase | Toddler accidentally shoots 2-year-old in Polk County ]

Ad

Florida state health data has been showing a positivity rate below 5% for more than 10 days, a promising sign as more people are vaccinated. With more vaccinations statewide and nationwide, the CDC said last week fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to get tested for the virus.

According to the Associated Press, those who are fully vaccinated and show no symptoms will not have to get tested even if they were exposed to someone who has tested positive, though health specialists say the CDC’s update on testing and masks have been received as COVID-19 being no longer a threat.

The FEMA-backed site at Valencia College’s west campus is winding down its operations. The site will permanently close Tuesday. This site does not require appointments and since it has opened for operation, the site has administered more than 200,000 doses to the community.

Ad

Operations at the Orange County Convention Center wrapped up operations Friday, ending with 280,541 vaccinations administered at the site since Dec. 26. The convention center offered doses throughout Friday and first doses to those 12 to 15 years old. The county’s website says those who receive first doses at the OCCC will be able to receive the second dose at another location.

Starting tomorrow, Puerto Rico will no longer require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for full vaccinated travelers on domestic flights. According to Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to show their vaccination card along with their ID. In addition to the relaxed testing requirements, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to go maskless at parks and beaches.

Ad

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 3,344 new COVID-19 cases as data shows more than 55,000 young teens vaccinated]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on May 23.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,054 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,310,335 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 13 new virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 37,207. This number included the 733 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

Ad

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 2,099 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 2020, 94,123 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 43 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 3.91% Saturday out of 52,496 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Ad

The positivity rate has remained below 5% for over 10 days in Florida.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 7,965,477 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 10,005,987 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sunday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 42,661

21 2,424 0 890

1 Flagler 7,444

2 411 0 110 0 Lake 30,726

50 1,548 0 646 0 Marion 31,747

24 2,209 0 987 0 Orange 141,737

119 2,848 1,293

1 Osceola 45,781

48 1,501

2 520 0 Polk 70,483

64 5,408 0 1,362 0 Seminole 35,023

23 1,274 0 509 0 Sumter 9,450

11 586

2 279 0 Volusia 44,479

39 2,402

1 832 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.