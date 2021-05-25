Pleasant weather for another SpaceX Starlink launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX continues to move closer to its goal of becoming a global internet provider with each Starlink satellite launch and this week will mark the 13th Starlink launch of the year.

The private company plans to launch about 60 internet-beaming satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40. The Falcon 9 liftoff is scheduled for 2:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Weather across Florida has been extremely dry for the wet season, continuing to be ideal for rocket launching. Wednesday’s forecast is no different, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Conditions are expected to be 90% favorable for the launch window.

“A slight chance for showers is also possible over the Spaceport each day, mostly in the mornings as the sea breeze pushes inland. On Wednesday, similar conditions are expected with only a very slight chance of a cumulus cloud moving into the flight path at launch time,” the 45th Weather Squadron forecast reads.

Currently, the only possible weather violation for launch could be cloud cover over the range. If the launch delays to Thursday, chances drop to 80%.

SpaceX also plans to recover the Falcon 9 booster after the launch, landing it on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The liftoff will mark the 29th dedicated Starlink launch for SpaceX, which now has about 1,600 satellites orbiting the Earth providing internet to multiple counties including here in the U.S. and Canada. Starlink internet kits can be purchased for about $500 and service is $99 a month. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said it needs more customers before the service price can become more affordable.

Next week, SpaceX has two additional launches planned: A SiriusXM Satellite from Cape Canaveral and a cargo resupply launch from Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

