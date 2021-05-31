Daytona Beach sees big crowds on Memorial Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Families from near and far spent their Memorial Day at Daytona Beach and many Central Florida beaches.

Around this time last year, pre-summer crowds at many beaches across Central Florida were smaller and people were asked to social distance to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This year, larger crowds returned to Daytona Beach, including 77-year-old Jean Spinks from Macon, Georgia.

“Just had a wonderful time,” Spinks said. “It’s the first time I’ve been back to Daytona since I was a teenager, so this was on my bucket list.”

Lifeguards were on hand Monday at Daytona Beach warning people about the rip currents.

For Jahmarie Aubrin, a trip to Daytona Beach with his family for Memorial Day was the perfect way to start his summer vacation.

“I seen jellyfish and I went to play soccer and football,” Aubrin said. “You can go in the water and play with the sand.”

This coming as Volusia County officials said hotels this holiday weekend were mostly sold out, perhaps a good sign of the economy bouncing back this summer.

Officials in Daytona Beach closed down the bridge Saturday leading up to the beach because the crowds were so large. They said they’ll do the same today and moving forward if necessary.