Here are the Central Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites offering doses on Memorial Day

Florida no longer requires proof of residency for COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites are closed for Memorial Day, but Floridians who would like to get their dose Monday still have options.

There are several sites throughout Central Florida that are keeping up the vaccination efforts during the holiday.

Florida is hosting one-day mobile vaccinations Monday at the following locations:

Iglesia La Cosecha located at 2830 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee. Closes at 6 p.m.

Consulate of Mexico located at 2550 Technology Drive, Orlando. Closes at 6 p.m.

Schnebly Center located at 1101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach closes at 6 p.m.

Loch Haven Park located at 1001 E. Princeton St. Orlando closes at 10 p.m.

Orlando Hilton located at 6001 Destination Pkwy. Orlando closes at 6 p.m.

Ridgepoint Church located at 100 Hatfield Rd. Winter Haven closes at 6 p.m.

Meson Sandwiches located at 6622 Eagle Watch Dr. Orlando closes at 6 p.m.

Bravo Supermarket located at 2701 N. Hiawassee Rd. Orlando closes at 6 p.m.

The Orlando Hilton vaccination site will operate past Monday and remain a mobile vaccination site through the end of June. Floridians will have the opportunity to get vaccinated between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day of the week.

Other vaccination sites in Central Florida will resume normal operations Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday.