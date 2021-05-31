Injured man dies after being found outside of used car lot, deputies say

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a scene at West Colonial Drive and Barry Street on May 31, 2021.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An injured man who was found in the parking lot of a used car business on Monday has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was found around 4:30 p.m. at 4398 West Colonial Drive.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities haven’t provided details about the nature of his injuries or whether they believe his death is suspicious.

A death investigation is underway.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.