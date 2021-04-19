Body found in Ocoee field prompts death investigation

OCOEE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a field in Ocoee, according to police.

Ocoee police said in a news release Monday a man’s body was found around 8:18 a.m. near the southwest corner of Bluford Avenue and Franklin Street after someone reported seeing a deceased person in the vacant field.

[TRENDING: NASA makes history with Mars flight | For sale: Historic, haunted Fla. jail | Pilot lands in ocean during Fla. air show]

Ad

Authorities confirmed the body is that of a white man but have not released the man’s name pending positive identification.

Details about what led up to his death but investigators said they do not suspect any foul play at this time.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.