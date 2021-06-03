Missing Volusia County 17-year-old girl could be with man, deputies say

Chloie Mercado has been missing since March.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for its help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in March.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chloie Mercado could be in the historic New Smyrna Beach area in the company of an adult man named “Bobby.”

[TRENDING: Video: Shootout between children, deputies | Fla. man survives alligator bite to head | Fla. woman found underground -- again]

Mercado left her home in New Smyrna Beach on March 6.

Ad

She is 5 feet 4 inches to 6 inches tall to 5′6″ tall.

Anyone with information on Mercado’s whereabouts is asked to email Det. Walsh at bwalsh@vcso.us or call (386) 254-1537 Ext. 13177.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com and use the P3 tips app.