Woman sought after man stabbed, shots fired at Daytona Beach resort

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man who was attacked and stabbed Thursday morning at a Daytona Beach resort opened fire inside a hotel room, but no one was struck, police said.

The stabbing and shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. at the Sea Dip Beach Resort at 1233 S. Atlantic Ave.

[TRENDING: Video: Shootout between children, deputies | Fla. man survives alligator bite to head | Fla. woman found underground -- again]

Daytona Beach police said officers called to the hotel found the man, who had seven stab wounds to his left leg. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ad

Police said it appears that the man was attacked by a woman, who fled the scene. A suspect description, however, has not been released.

During the attack, the man fired two shots from a gun which went through the wall and into an adjacent room that was occupied at the time. No one in that room was hurt.

The motive for the attack is not known, according to police, who said it did not appear to be domestic in nature.