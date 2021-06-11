Florida eliminates some COVID-19 data as state averages 1,700+ new cases per day

Syringes filled with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are shown, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at a mobile vaccination site at the Greater Bethel Church in Miami. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and the Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered to provide the one-dose vaccine at unsheltered homeless hotspots and shelters across the county. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released its first coronavirus report since the state transitioned from daily to weekly reports and eliminated the COVID-19 dashboard as well as testing data and other information.

The state health department transitioned from daily COVID-19 reports to weekly reports on June 4. Due to the state seeing a decrease in cases and a positivity rate less than 5%, health officials moved to the weekly report, releasing it every Friday.

With the new report, which combines COVID-19 cases and deaths with vaccination numbers, the state is no longer reporting any data related to non-residents who tested positive or died of the virus while in the Sunshine State.

The DOH and the state Agency for Health Care Administration are no longer releasing COVID-19 information regarding current patients hospitalized across the state with the virus.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the United States will purchase 500 million Pfizer vaccines to donate globally during the next year.

The U.S. is one of several countries to commit to donating vaccine doses to nations struggling with the COVID pandemic, according to the Associated Press. Leaders from the Group of Seven discussed sharing commitments ahead of the G7 summit, with Biden saying the global partners would “help lead the world out of this pandemic.”

This pledge comes as the World Health Organization released data showing there have been more worldwide COVID-19 deaths in 2021 alone compared to 2020. The WHO reports 1,868,684 people died from COVID-19 in 2020 and 1,875,711 people have died from the virus in 2021.

A new COVID-19 variant is raising concerns as countries continue to combat the virus. The delta variant is spreading and is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom. The WHO has named it a “variant of concern.” Though there are few cases in the U.S., Biden and health officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to do so.

“This virus is an opportunist and will go to places where people are not vaccinated. You are safe if you are vaccinated, and you are not safe if you are not,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on June 11.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,157 new cases on Friday that occurred during the past week, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,300,786 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020. That is an average of 1,736 new infections reported per day.

Deaths

Florida reported 40 new virus-related deaths Friday from the past week, bringing the death toll to 37,265. The state stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida with its new weekly reporting method.

Hospitalizations

The state Agency for Health Care Administration deleted its current COVID-19 hospitalization database and the state is no longer reporting how many patients have been hospitalized with the virus.

In the last daily report on June 3, since March 2020, 95,607 people had been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19.

Positivity rate

The DOH reported the percent of positive results from coronavirus tests was 3.4% but did not provide how many people were tested during the past week. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

The positivity rate has remained below 5% for more than 15 days in Florida.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state. In the new weekly reports, the state is combining the vaccination data with the COVID-19 infection numbers.

FDOH reports 8,659,077 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

During the past week, 413,880 new people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Central Florida region

The state is no longer providing a break down of county-by-county deaths or hospitalizations as of June 3. The Florida DOH is also no longer providing county numbers for non-residents who have tested positive, causing the total case numbers to drop significantly, in some counties by more than 1,000 cases.

For example, with non-resident positive cases as of June 3, Orange County had reported a total of 143,198 but with the state’s new reporting method, the county has 141,941 total cases, a difference of 1,257 positive cases.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, the positivity rate and new vaccination numbers between June 4-10, 2021.

County Total cases as of June 10 New cases since June 4 Total people vaccinated Percent of 12+ population vaccinated Brevard 42,604 245 285,656 53% Flagler 7,459 47 59,344 57% Lake 30,765 160 180,493 54% Marion 31,951 134 158,521 48% Orange 141,941 916 674,580 54% Osceola 45,916 362 186,491 55% Polk 71,204 407 289,026 47% Seminole 35,467 275 229,975 55% Sumter 9,434 36 87,828 67% Volusia 44,491 246 246,971 51%

