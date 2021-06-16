WATCH LIVE: Orange County mayor to provide COVID-19 update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. at the Orange County Administration Center. News 6 will be streaming it live at the top of this story once it begins.

Demings will be joined by Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Orange County Emergency Manager Lauraleigh A. Avery and Chief Judge Donald A. Myers Jr.

Last week, Pino announced a pilot program, set to end June 18, was underway at the Orlando International Airport to vaccinate those arriving at the airport. The site is located near the arriving flights, which Pino said was intentional since the doses are mostly meant for Central Florida residents and those who work at the airport.

Orange County Public Schools has moved to holding vaccine events at middle and high schools over the summer in an effort to vaccinate more students ahead of the upcoming school year. The district is still working to decide whether masks will be voluntary for the upcoming school year.