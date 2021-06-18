Man accused of stealing ambulance from Orange County Fire Rescue, officials say

A 28-year-old Orlando man is accused of stealing a medical transport unit from the Orange County Fire Rescue.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orlando man is accused of stealing an ambulance from the Orange County Fire Rescue.

According to the fire rescue, Jermaine Reece-Frith was arrested and now faces charges of grand theft, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving and petit theft. He is also accused of using the vehicle in two separate hit-and-runs.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said around 1:10 a.m. Friday the unit was stolen from Health Central Hospital in Ocoee. Crews said the vehicle was parked at the receiving entrance of the hospital as firefighters were inside attending to a patient.

Florida Highway Patrol said the first hit-and-run crash happened in the area of Harrington Drive and Hialeah Street.

FHP said the second hit-and-run happened in the area of Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive.

OCFR said the ambulance transports more than 200 patients daily to the hospital without incident.

Officials said after the arrest of Reece-Frith, the stolen vehicle was recovered.