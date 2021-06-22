Orange County to ban retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

Orange County passed an ordinance Tuesday to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County passed an ordinance Tuesday to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

The ordinance passed after a 4-3 vote.

The health services department said the ordinance was drafted due to dogs and cats in large-scale pet stores having their health and welfare disregarded in order to maximize profits.

People in the county will still be able to foster and rescue pets from local animal shelters and animal rescues.

Pet stores will be allowed to provide space and shelter for local rescues and animal shelters.

The pet stores in Orange County can continue the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits until June 22, 2022.