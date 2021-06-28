WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders give update on COVID-19 response

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are set to give an update on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Jerry Demings will be joined by Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

The event will be streamed on the media player at the top of this article.

The county has not said exactly what will be discussed during the news conference.