Man, woman shot inside apartment at The Bentley at Maitland

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were shot early Thursday inside an Orange County apartment, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. at The Bentley at Maitland apartments near Magnolia Homes Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the complex and found a woman in her 20s who said she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.

A man in his 20s also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, deputies said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the man refused to cooperate with investigators.

Deputies said no information about the suspected shooter is known.