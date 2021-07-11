Police report shows burglar was shirtless, barking at dogs before breaking into home

New details are telling more of what happened after Orlando Police released the arrest report for a home invasion last week that took place in the Lake Como area, which ended with the suspect being shot.

News 6 learned about the incident from the eyes of the homeowner’s daughter, not what she told police.

In the arrest report, the teen gives her account, saying she was made aware of 54-year old David Havens trying to break-in after she heard him barking at her dogs shirtless.

She then calls 911 as she says Havens was “trying” the door handle.

She immediately hung up the phone with police dispatch, called her mother and then was instructed to hide in the bathroom.

Police say moments later they arrived on scene and heard a gunshot. The shooter was the homeowner’s boyfriend, who picked the homeowner up from walk when they received the call from the teen.

Havens was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound after the homeowner’s boyfriend discharged his firearm.

One neighbor News 6 spoke to at the time of the incident said, “We saw quite a few police cars and officers and heard some screaming and we were told to go back in our homes right away. And so we did.”

Neighbors at the time say this incident was odd to witness.

One neighbor noted before the break-in, Havens was near another home and threw a number of items, including a child’s scooter across the lawn, before taking off his shirt and approach the home he broke into.

Police in their report noted another neighbor did try and confront Havens and heard the homeowner’s boyfriend verbally warn havens to leave before shooting.

“It was shocking to all of us, and we have a tight neighborhood, and we all communicate and so we all kind of were in it together,” said one neighbor.

Havens is still recovering in the hospital after being shot.

He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond, but is set to face a judge soon.