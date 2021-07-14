2 women accused of leaving dogs inside car while vehicle reached temperature of 96 degrees

Two women are accused of leaving their dogs inside a vehicle while the temperatures inside reached 96 degrees, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

PALM BAY, Fla. – Two women are accused of leaving their dogs inside a vehicle while the temperatures inside reached 96 degrees, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said around noon on Tuesday, officers received a call of two dogs in an unattended vehicle at The Bluffs Condos on Overlook Drive.

It was reported the vehicle was not running and the windows were slightly cracked.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they were able to get the dogs out of the vehicle and get them some water.

Investigators put the air conditioning on in the patrol car to let the dogs cool down.

Two women approached the officers and said the dogs in the patrol car were theirs.

After an investigation, police arrested both women.

Makayla Harper, 20, of Palm Bay, and Holly Ellison, 26, of Palm Bay, are each facing charges of cruelty to animals and confinement of animals without food and water.

Witnesses told police the dogs were in the unattended vehicle for at least two hours.

Officers said the temperature in the unattended vehicle reached 96 degrees.

The dogs were turned over to animal services and the suspects were transported to the Brevard County Jail.