Man hit by train in downtown Orlando in critical condition

A man was hit by a train in Downtown Orlando around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was hit by a train in downtown Orlando around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police said officers responded to Central Boulevard and Pine Avenue and the man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused delays for SunRail for about an hour on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: This Orlando water park was named best in U.S. | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’| Mother facing murder charge in son’s death]

Ad

The name of the man has not been released at this time. Police said the incident appears to be a suicide attempt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.