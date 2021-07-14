Partly Cloudy icon
Man hit by train in downtown Orlando in critical condition

Crash happened near Central Boulevard, Pine Avenue

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

A man was hit by a train in Downtown Orlando around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was hit by a train in downtown Orlando around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police said officers responded to Central Boulevard and Pine Avenue and the man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused delays for SunRail for about an hour on Wednesday.

The name of the man has not been released at this time. Police said the incident appears to be a suicide attempt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

