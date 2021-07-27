‘Your actions had a profound impact on me’: Rep. Stephanie Murphy thanks officers during Capitol riot committee hearing

Rep. Stephanie Murphy is one of seven democrats tapped to be part of committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON D.C. – It was an emotional morning on Capitol Hill Tuesday as a congressional panel hosted its first hearing investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing focused on four law enforcement officers who were on the frontlines of the attack: Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, of U.S. Capitol Police, and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The four men testified in the historic hearing, giving their accounts of the events occasionally wiping away tears and describing the brutal injuries they faced. One officer even suffered a heart attack.

The heartfelt and authentic testimonies are part of the Democrat-led probe into the Capitol insurrection. A committee of seven lawmakers, two of which are Republican, were in the House Chambers leading the hearing.

Among them is Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida’s 7th congressional district. The democrat represents parts of Seminole and Orange counties, including the area surrounding the University of Central Florida.

Murphy, who was in the Capitol the day a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, recounted the events while addressing the officers.

“Many people don’t know this but your actions had a profound impact on me,” Murphy said after hearing officer testimony.

The lawmaker described how what was supposed to already be a tense day on Capitol Hill quickly turned to chaos. She said the memories will never leave her.

“On 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 while you were holding back the mob on the lower west terrace entrance I was holed up with Congresswoman Kathleen Rice in a small office about 40 paces from the tunnel you were in,” Murphy said. “And from that office, in close proximity to where you all held the line, I listened to you struggle, I listened to you yelling out to one another, I listened to you care for one another.”

Murphy said as she witnessed the officers do their best to keep lawmakers safe, she heard people coughing and having difficulty breathing as she and Congresswoman Rice took shelter.

“We had taken refuge in that office because we thought for sure being the basement at the heart of the Capitol was the safest place we could be,” she said. “And it turned out we ended up at the center of the storm.”

Murphy turned to Fanone, citing his testimony and acknowledging that he was less than 300 feet from the tunnel she walked through to find safety. Fanone testified earlier, saying that was the moment he thought rioters would take his life.

“Imagine if they had caught the two members of Congress that were just 40 feet from where you all were,” she said holding back tears.

Murphy emphasized if it weren’t for the actions of the four officers present, she would have not had time to escape.

“I’m telling you, you were our last line of defense. I shudder to think about what would of happen if you had not held that line.”

The congresswoman choked up as she further explained how the actions of the officers on Jan. 6 affect her life every single day.

“I have two young children,” she said. “They’re the light of my life. And the reason I was able to hug them again was because of the courage that you and your fellow officers showed. And just so a really heartfelt thank you.”