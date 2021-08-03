Mostly Cloudy icon
Orlando Hawaiian-inspired restaurant The 808 to celebrate grand opening Sunday

Event will feature hula dancers, live music

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

The 808 is now holding its soft opening in Orlando's Thornton Park
The 808 is now holding its soft opening in Orlando's Thornton Park

ORLAJDO, Fla. – Hawaiian-themed restaurant The 808 is set to celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, Aug. 8, or 8/08.

The event is set to get underway at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, according to the flier, with hula dancers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and live music starting at noon.

The flier also shows the restaurant will be offering unlimited mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $8.08 and an open bar for select items from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 808 is located at 808 E. Washington St. The name of The 808 comes in part from the restaurant’s address, but 808 is also the area code for Honolulu.

The restaurant held its soft opening in June, at first offering a limited menu that included several small plates along with two entrees and a selection of beer and wine.

The interior of the restaurant offers a surf shack-style vibe with high tables and a full bar sitting in front of a mural of Hanalei Bay.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Wendy Connor, who also owns The Abbey and The MEZZ, and Todd Ulmer, the owner of Stardust Lounge and Aku Aku Tiki Lounge. The Hawaiian-inspired menu was put together by Daniel Weber, who is also the chief operating officer of the ghost kitchen Kitchen AF.

