Woman shot, critically wounded while visiting Orange County home, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A woman was shot and critically injured late Monday while visiting a home in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 11:53 p.m. in the Pine Hills subdivision near the intersection of Alecon Drive and Burgundy Lane.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home and discovered that a woman in her late 20s went to another woman’s home and they got into a dispute.

Shots were fired and the visitor was struck at least one time, deputies said. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.