Woman shot, critically wounded while visiting Orange County home, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A woman was shot and critically injured late Monday while visiting a home in Orange County, deputies said.
The shooting was reported at 11:53 p.m. in the Pine Hills subdivision near the intersection of Alecon Drive and Burgundy Lane.
[TRENDING: Imposter tries selling home he does not own | Police capture possible tornado on video | Spirit cancels 227 flights]
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home and discovered that a woman in her late 20s went to another woman’s home and they got into a dispute.
Shots were fired and the visitor was struck at least one time, deputies said. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details have been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
An argument took a violent turn late last night. A woman visited someone’s home in Pine Hills. She and another woman began arguing then shots were fired.— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) August 3, 2021
The victim is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Orange County Deputies are investigating. pic.twitter.com/J6tEjV0aEf