5 different styles of workouts to try this weekend in Central Florida

Central Florida is on tap for another hot weekend and if you want to get in a good sweat, not just by standing outside, there’s plenty of fun and unique workout options available this weekend.

Spice up your yoga by adding goats or cool down while getting in an ice skating session.

You can also climb to new heights or take your kids to work off some of their energy.

Here are several different styles of workouts and a few locations available for each.

Goat Yoga

Pull up a yoga mat and get ready for some relaxing stretches and deep breathing alongside a bunch of kids. Not the two-legged kind but adorable baby goats. There are several places offering goat yoga.

At Wildflower Farm, yoga is led by a licensed instructor, and then afterward you can get a selfie with your new cuddle buddy and serve them up a nice warm bottle. Admission is $22 a person. Classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. Wildflower Farm is located at 2218 Carrington Drive, Orlando.

Alaska Farms also offers goat yoga on Saturdays and Sundays with two-time offerings of 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Their class is $27 a person. Alaska Farms is located at 9650 Berry Dease Road, Orlando.

Rock climbing

Take your workouts to new heights but trying out rock climbing.

Blue Swan Boulders at 400 Pittman St., Suite 103, Orlando, has a Bouldering 101 class where you can get introduced to the basic elements of bouldering indoors. The class is Saturday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. The cost is $30 for two climbers and includes shoe rentals and facility access after the course.

Fitness class

From running a 5K to a free youth HIIT class, there are several fitness class options for you.

Track Shack is hosting its Run Nona 5K & Nemours Kids’ Run on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Lake Nona Town Center.

Also in Lake Nona, you can join local fitness instructors for Sweat Saturdays at Boxi Park. Each week there’s a different style of training and it costs $5. The class is from 10 to 11 a.m.

If you want your children to get a good sweat session in, there’s a B3 Kids Bootcamp class every Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at 5607 S. Orange Ave., Orlando. The class is for children under 14 and the first class is free.

Rise and Grind Oviedo is offering a free youth HIIT boxing class on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. for kids 8 and up. The 45-minute class teaches the basics of boxing through high-intensity interval training.

Skating

How long has it been since you laced up a pair of skates?

If you need a refresher course or want your children to learn as well, there are several locations that offer skate lessons both roller and ice variety.

Astro Skate on Goldenrod Road in Orlando has skate lessons on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. All ages are welcome for a cost of $8 per class.

Semoran Skateway also has a learn to skate class Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s for children 12 years old and younger for $10 which includes a skate rental.

If you live around Ocala, you can also learn to skate. Skate-A-Way South is offering skating lessons on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 12:15 to 1 p.m. for $7 per lesson.

Space Coast Iceplex is offering a free try-it class on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Anyone ages 3 and up can give it a try. Space however is limited to the first 20 participants.

Yoga

If you’re looking for a slower-paced activity, there are a lot of yoga classes to choose from this weekend. And the best part, they’re free.

Warrior One offers free community yoga every Saturday at 5 p.m. at 2822 Corrine Drive, Orlando. While the class is free, you must sign up online first and bring a food drive item.

Lake Mary has free yoga every Saturday too from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Mary Farmers Market at 100 N. Country Club Road. It’s hosted by SoFlo Hot Yoga. You just need to bring your yoga mat and a water bottle.

Family yoga in the park at SOKO Market is held on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. at 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park. Bring your family and yoga mats.

On Sundays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., there’s a Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation Class at 5200 Vineland Road, Orlando.

A group of yogis meet every Sunday at Lake Eola at 11 a.m. at the northeast corner of the park near Panera Bread. All are welcome and a $5 donation is suggested.