Pedestrian stuck, killed on Babcock Street in Melbourne, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man walking his bicycle in Melbourne was fatally hit Monday night by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, of Palm Bay, was walking along Babcock Street near Agnes Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the driver of an SUV struck the man and his bike, according to the crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The 24-year-old driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Their names have not been released.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.