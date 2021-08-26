Officer Jason Raynor’s memorial moved to One Daytona ahead of race weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Daytona Beach police have moved the memorial for a fallen officer to One Daytona near Daytona International Speedway ahead of this weekend’s race.

Officer Jason Raynor’s police cruiser is now on display at the shopping plaza, the department said and will remain there throughout the weekend as thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to turn out for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Raynor was laid to rest on Monday, following his death on Aug. 17. He was shot in the head on June 23 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots man in chest | 3 systems swirl in tropics | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Raynor’s accused killer, Othal Wallace, was arrested 56 hours after the shooting near Atlanta following a multi-state manhunt.

Wallace remains jailed in Volusia County on an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.