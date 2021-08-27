Man wanted for attempted murder in Apopka last seen in Mount Dora

A man wanted for attempted murder in Apopka was last seen in Mount Dora, according to police.

Police said 26-year-old Freddie J Briggs Jr. was last seen in Pine Avenue in Mount Dora.

Briggs was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts, according to police.

Officers said it is likely he changed his clothes.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Briggs is asked to call 911.

Apopka police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Dora police and the Lake County Sheriff’s are all helping out with the search.