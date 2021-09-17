Man, woman shot in drive-by near Orange County motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were shot early Friday in a drive-by shooting outside an Orange County motel, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the Quality Inn on Landstreet Road at Orange Blossom Trail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victims, in their 20s, were standing near the intersection when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking both of them.

The man and woman ran to the Quality Inn and were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

No other details, including a description of the vehicle, have been released.