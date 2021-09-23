In case ya missed it 🍂

It’s fall y’all. You know what that means?

It’s now socially acceptable to light that pumpkin candle and drink all the PSLs your heart desires. I’m currently writing this with a Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew 😋.

In all seriousness, I love this time of year. We’re in the home stretch, holidays are coming up and thankfully the Florida heat calms down a bit. Now that it’s fall, I’m reminiscing on my time in Colorado last year chasing after the fall colors — just check out the pic above at Rocky Mountain National Park. While I miss those moments in nature, I do not miss the cold at 👏🏼 all 👏🏼.

Now that we’re in the fun part of the year, here’s what we have cookin’ this weekend ⤵️

Oktoberfest 🍻

It’s on my bucket list to visit Germany and attend Oktoberfest. I mean, how cool would it be to visit the world’s largest beer fest? Seriously, count me in 🙋‍♀️.

If you’re like me and waiting for the day we can cross another item off the good ol’ list, there are Central Florida events starting this weekend and going through October to celebrate Oktoberfest. From German food, to live music and, obviously, beer, there is plenty to enjoy throughout the area. There are two events in Oviedo and Palm Coast this weekend to start the celebration. Here’s what you can expect.

Reel ‘em in 🎣

With the slight cool down coming our way, this weekend is too good to not be outside.

Two catch-and-release fishing tournaments on Saturday and Sunday in Orange County will give kids the opportunity to reel in some trophies 🏆. And this is also a fun way to get outside this weekend at no cost! It’s open to kids 12 and younger and if you have fishing equipment, be sure to bring that along. For the times, locations and what registration is needed, click here.

Final weekend🦒

Again, with how much nicer this weekend’s weather will be (and no rain!), I’m telling you to take advantage and get outdoors this weekend.

This weekend is the last weekend in September, which means the final weekend of free admission for kids at the Brevard Zoo 🦒. This offer started in August as a way to thank “locals for the incredible support.” Kids 11 and younger can get in for free with a paid entrance by a Florida resident. In order to snag this deal, you’ll have to make reservations online. Here’s how.

Before you go:

☀️ Say good bye to the rain: Like I’ve been mentioning, it’s going to be an incredible weekend with no rain and lots of sunshine 😎. Here’s what the weekend forecast looks like.

📅 Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing. Click here to check out what’s happening this weekend.

✨ 50 years of Magic: We’re days away from the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and News 6 is collecting your memories of Disney. Share yours here.

There is a lot going on, so I hope you get out and check out something in your community! And as always, send any picture of an event you attended to me (even if it’s something you found on your own). I’d love to see!

Until next time 👋🏼

-Brenda