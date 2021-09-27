Melbourne mom cheers on son as he attacks girl

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne mom was arrested after laughing at a girl being beat up by her son and his friend on Friday.

Sinead Spillers’ 12-year-old son and his 11-year-old friend were seen cursing at a group of girls walking by the friend’s home. They began to kick, punch, and slap one of the girls after she said to leave her friends alone, according to a police report.

At one point, Spillers is seen on the girl’s father’s security camera grabbing the girl’s arms and throwing her on the ground after she attempted to get up. Spillers was pointing, laughing and cheering on the boys as they were on top of the girl.

A neighbor saw the fight and yelled at Spillers to break it up, but Spillers cursed her out instead.

Spillers was charged with child abuse and is awaiting trial.