Construction worker struck, killed by dump truck in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A construction worker was struck and killed by a dump truck Monday morning in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of WD Judge Drive.

Orlando police said land was being cleared at a construction site when the construction worker, who was standing or walking, was hit by a dump truck.

The construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.