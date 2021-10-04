Partly Cloudy icon
82º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Construction worker struck, killed by dump truck in Orlando

Fatal wreck investigated on WD Judge Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Fatal Accident
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – A construction worker was struck and killed by a dump truck Monday morning in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of WD Judge Drive.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. | Roommate fight leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt | Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said land was being cleared at a construction site when the construction worker, who was standing or walking, was hit by a dump truck.

The construction worker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email