I’m not trying to be that one character in a scary movie who asks that in a situation that very clearly calls for them to RUN AWAY instead of asking that question. But, who’s there?

I’ve heard from a couple of you since this newsletter has kicked off and I’m starting to wonder whether or not y’all are there 👀, Anyways, if you so choose to reach out and let me know you exist (🥲), then I would love to hear from you.

Now that we’re basically a full week into October, we have some fun events — especially fall-related — you can check out!

Let’s get into it ⤵️

Now on sale🍷

EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, of course, is super fun, but spoiler alert: You don’t have to visit EPCOT to check out a food and wine festival 🍷.

Downtown Melbourne’s annual event is returning in November and tickets are now on sale. The Downtown Melbourne Food & Wine Festival will feature samples from restaurants along the Space Coast along with “perfectly paired wine, beer and spirits.” And let me tell ya — some of the restaurants that are participating sound and look so good 🤤.

Apparently tickets for the Nov. 13 event sell out FAST, so be sure to snag yours ASAP.

Ghosts and more😱

If you haven’t been on a ghost tour, you’re in for a treat.

Personally, I think ghost tours are so great. You get to be scared for a bit and learn a lot of history while you’re at it! My family and I have been on a few ghost tours — including some in New Orleans and Savannah, Georgia — and we’ve all enjoyed it.

Like I mentioned last week, it’s spooky season, so these tours being offered around Central Florida are perfect to take advantage of. Prepare for some walking if you decide to go on one. Here’s which you can check out and what to expect.

Fall fun🍂

While I love the fall season and the activities that come with it, I’ll be the first to admit I’ve never visited a fall maze 🙈. I mean, I’ll be honest, I carved my first pumpkin last year. I know ... what even?

But that doesn’t have to be the case anymore! There are lots of mazes to choose from around Central Florida and make fun memories with friends or family. There is also a “haunted” maze to check out that may only be best to enjoy with friends 😨. Either way, these locations also offer more outside of its mazes. Click here to check them out.

Before you go:

🧅 This ride is closing permanently... : OK, I used an onion because a well-known ogre once said ogres are like onions because they have layers. In that case, aren’t we all like onions 😂? Anyways, the Shrek 4D attraction in Universal is closing early next year. Here’s when it closes for good.

💉 New Pfizer updates: Just this morning, Pfizer announced it has officially filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Here’s what needs to happen next.

👻 Don’t forget these spooky sites: A lot of haunted houses and trails kicked off last week for spooky season. Here are some in the Central Florida area you can experience.

Ghosts, mazes and an upcoming wine festival? It all sounds like good stuff to me 🙋‍♀️.

Send me an email if you check any of these out or have an upcoming event you’d like to share!

- Brenda