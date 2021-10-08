Man killed in crash when truck hits stop sign, box trailer in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the man was traveling south on NW Gainesville Road in a pickup truck around 1 a.m. when it left the roadway and hit a stop sign.
[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future homeowners are looking at in Orlando | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The truck continued rotating into a grass lot and its right side hit a parked box trailer, according to the FHP.
After hitting the trailer, the truck went up in flames.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.