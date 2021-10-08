Clear icon
84º

Local News

Man killed in crash when truck hits stop sign, box trailer in Marion County, troopers say

Crash reported at NW Gainesville Road, NW 89th Place

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Marion County
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling south on NW Gainesville Road in a pickup truck around 1 a.m. when it left the roadway and hit a stop sign.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future homeowners are looking at in OrlandoHere’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The truck continued rotating into a grass lot and its right side hit a parked box trailer, according to the FHP.

After hitting the trailer, the truck went up in flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter