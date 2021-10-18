NASA, Boeing to update troubled Starliner status on Tuesday

In this June 2, 2021 photo made available by NASA, technicians prepare Boeing's CST-100 Starliner for the company's Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, Boeing and NASA officials said the capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – More from NASA and Boeing is expected Tuesday after the Starliner uncrewed mission came up short on two occasions to reach the International Space Station.

The first Orbital Flight Test was in 2019. The second Starliner setback was this past August.

Space photographer Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose noted the issue was another technical problem.

‘’It was a valve indication incorrect in the propulsion system so that’s pretty serious,’’ Kremer said.

So serious, trying again was delayed indefinitely. NASA said this month Starliner won’t fly until at least next year.

Meanwhile, two Starliner astronauts are now reassigned to SpaceX space station flights.

The Crew Dragon passed its uncrewed flight test in 2019. There have since been three SpaceX astronaut missions to the station with a fourth flight planned on Oct. 30.

On Oct. 6, the Commercial Crew program manager said NASA has not lost confidence in Boeing.

‘’The team is doing an incredible job of working through the root cause on the valve issue,’’ Steve Stich said.

Stich added that NASA is excited to try again when Boeing is ready.

The update Tuesday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.