Video: Suspected bobcat peers into Apopka business during broad daylight

Florida is home to plenty of wildlife, but you don’t expect a big cat to be roaming outside a business during the peak of the day.

Surveillance cameras at Layton Sports Cards in Apopka captured footage of a suspected bobcat looking in its front doors around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Sara Layton said one of her employees saw it and alerted her.

At first, Layton didn’t believe it would be a bobcat, but she immediately looked at the video footage to see for herself.

Like the video shows, Layton said the bobcat spent several minutes looking through the business doors before wandering around the side of the building and back into the wooded area.

“We have special security film on our doors that are almost mirror-like so I think he may have been looking at his reflection,” said Layton. “Or maybe he wanted some baseball cards. LOL.”

After the encounter, Layton said she warned employees to be careful when they come and go. They also alerted neighboring businesses who may work with their warehouse doors open.

Layton says they have not seen any sightings since Tuesday.

Layton Sports Cards is located at 450 Live Pine Circle, Apopka.

