Firefighters, attorney discuss lawsuit against Orange County over vaccine mandate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several firefighters along with an attorney will be discussing a lawsuit against Orange County over its vaccine mandate during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from Orange County firefighter Jason Wheat, the press conference will take place outside the Orange County Administration Building at 1 p.m. News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

Forty-three employees with Orange County Fire Rescue filed the lawsuit Oct. 1, suing the county over its vaccine mandate, documents show. The filing came one day after a deadline set by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for county employees to have received at least one dose in a two-dose series from either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

Last week, county officials said Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Davis was fired after failing to follow a direct order over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. County officials said this was due to his refusal to issue a disciplinary action over vaccine verifications on Oct. 5.

Davis discussed his termination at a news conference where Gov. Ron DeSantis called the Florida legislature to return for a special session to provide protections for workers against vaccine mandates.

After that press conference, Demings addressed Davis’ termination, saying the county has frequently acknowledged the risk first responders experience when protecting and serving the community. The county’s legal advisors also informed Demings that he is well within the law when it comes to the vaccine requirements issued to Orange County firefighters and the consequences for those who don’t follow these rules.

“One individual, a battalion chief, chose to be insubordinate and was fired by the fire chief. I support the action that has been taken in this regard. There is an established process for disciplinary appeals,” Demings said during a news conference. “We will aggressively defend our right to protect our citizens and our employees. Let the courts decide what was lawful.”