Family of Eatonville shooting victim asks for help to find killer

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Eatonville Friday are pleading the community to help them find the shooter.

Daniel Lamar Joiner, 36, was found near Deacon Jones Boulevard and West Kennedy Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Family members spoke Monday at the Eatonville Police Department asking for the community’s help.

“Our hearts are sadly broken. We don’t understand why, and we just would like for whoever has done this to my son be found,” said Joiner’s mother, Sheila Brown. “We’re just asking anybody who knows anything to please contact the police department.”

This comes after several family members gathered over the weekend for a vigil.

“I love my son with all my heart and soul. I love all my children, but Daniel was my baby,” Joiner’s mother said.

Family members told us Joiner loved his family and was working to get his CDL license.

“This is very heartbreaking. We just want answers,” said Joiner’s sister, Tanyanika Brown. “We just pray that someone has compassion to come forward.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Police say the shooter or shooters are still at large, possibly driving a gray 4-door Infinity with a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at (407) 423-8477 to remain anonymous or contact the department at (407) 623-1303.