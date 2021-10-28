Late night booms: Disney shooting fireworks later Thursday night

Communities around Walt Disney World may hear fireworks later than usual Thursday night.

Disney World officials said in a Facebook post, fireworks will be shot off between 11 p.m. and midnight.

In the warning to the community, officials said they would do their best to “keep noise to a minimum.”

No reason was given for why fireworks are being launched at a later time.

