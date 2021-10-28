Cloudy icon
Late night booms: Disney shooting fireworks later Thursday night

Fireworks to be set off between 11 p.m. and midnight

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Communities around Walt Disney World may hear fireworks later than usual Thursday night.

Disney World officials said in a Facebook post, fireworks will be shot off between 11 p.m. and midnight.

In the warning to the community, officials said they would do their best to “keep noise to a minimum.”

No reason was given for why fireworks are being launched at a later time.

