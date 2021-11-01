Partly Cloudy icon
Man tried to kill coworker with box cutter, deputies say

Nelson Carpio Garcia, 22, admitted to “attempting to kill” the victim.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Nelson Garcia, 22
Nelson Garcia, 22 (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla – Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who they say attacked a coworker with a box cutter.

Deputies said Nelson Carpio Garcia, 22, was working on a home under construction on Oak Reflection Loop on Saturday, Oct. 30 when he got into an argument with one of the other men working on the house.

According to a witness, the argument centered around Garcia drinking on the job.

That’s when, deputies said, Garcia attacked the man with a box cutter, cutting him multiple times on his neck and chest. Garcia then ran off.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital because of how badly he was hurt, records show. The man was treated and later released.

Deputies were able to find Garcia, and he admitted to “attempting to kill” the man, records show. He still had the box cutter on him, according to deputies.

Garcia faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

