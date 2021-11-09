71º

Flagler County mourns the loss of Bunnell officer who died in line of duty

Sergeant Dominic Guida died during training due to medical event

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Bunnell Police Sgt. Dominic Guida died Tuesday, according to Flagler County Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell police sergeant died in the line of duty during training on Tuesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are mourning the loss of Sergeant Dominic Guida, who had a “medical event” during training and died at the hospital, Melissa Morreale, of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Guida served with Flagler County as a K-9 deputy before joining the Bunnell Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the BPD during this time,” the post reads.

No other information is available at this time.

