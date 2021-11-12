Truck carrying human waste closes Seminole County roads in both directions

Lines pained on the center of a road.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Seminole County roads are closed in both directions after a truck carrying treated human waste had an accident Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 46 and Osceola Road.

A Seminole County solid waste truck carrying treated human feces stopped fast, causing some of the refuse to spill on the road, fire officials continued.

No injures were reported.

Environmental officials were notified and the mess is currently being cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.