Local News

Truck carrying human waste closes Seminole County roads in both directions

Incident occurred at the intersection of State Road 46, Osceola Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Lines pained on the center of a road. (Pexels)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Seminole County roads are closed in both directions after a truck carrying treated human waste had an accident Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 46 and Osceola Road.

A Seminole County solid waste truck carrying treated human feces stopped fast, causing some of the refuse to spill on the road, fire officials continued.

No injures were reported.

Environmental officials were notified and the mess is currently being cleaned up.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

